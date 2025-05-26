Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $221.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

