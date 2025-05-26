LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,658 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $16,109,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $5,836,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $889.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.