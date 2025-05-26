4,083 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,768,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.