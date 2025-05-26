C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Raised by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

