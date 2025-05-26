Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VTWV opened at $131.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

