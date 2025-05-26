Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

