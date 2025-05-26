Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

