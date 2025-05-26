Armis Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.85. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

