SWAN Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SWAN Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $187.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

