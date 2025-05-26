Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

