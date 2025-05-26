Brucke Financial Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

