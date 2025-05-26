Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.09 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

