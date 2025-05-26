21,739 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SCHG opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

