Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Down 1.1%

ASML stock opened at $732.49 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

