Skyline Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $174.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

