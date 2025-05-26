B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.09 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

