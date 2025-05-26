American Trust Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Trust trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

