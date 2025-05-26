LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $288,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

