B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

