Armis Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $202.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

