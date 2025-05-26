Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
About Kkr Credit Income Fund
The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.
