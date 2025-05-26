Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $268.06 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

