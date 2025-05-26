Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after acquiring an additional 289,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average of $165.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

