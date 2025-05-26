Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $583,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SPG opened at $156.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.