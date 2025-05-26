Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after buying an additional 3,373,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $183.51 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

