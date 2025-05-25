Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

