Vident Advisory LLC Buys 18,523 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

