Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

