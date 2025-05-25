Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $867,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

