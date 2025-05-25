Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $867,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.