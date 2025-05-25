FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,882 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 407,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $19,100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,075.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 359,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

