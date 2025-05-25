Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 8,226 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 172.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDHY. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.41 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.