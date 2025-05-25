Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $344,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $16,109,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $466,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $46.62 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

