Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,018 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

