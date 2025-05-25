30,070 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

