Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

