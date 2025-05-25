Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 462,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW opened at $77.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

