Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $112,620.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

