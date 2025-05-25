Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

