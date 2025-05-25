Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 12,553 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of CII opened at $19.75 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

