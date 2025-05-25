Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $96,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 144.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 705,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $8.99 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.