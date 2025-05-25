Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,235 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.84 and a 200-day moving average of $500.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

