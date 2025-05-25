Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.6%

BATS:PJAN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

