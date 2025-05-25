Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 10,675,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £151.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 619,500 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,390 ($16,772.71). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
See Also
