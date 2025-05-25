21,300 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $71.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

