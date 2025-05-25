iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

