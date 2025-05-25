Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

