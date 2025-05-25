Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $580,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 991,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

