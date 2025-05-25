Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $26.13

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,571,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,127,452.40. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

