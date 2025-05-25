Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $282.60

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

RNR opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

