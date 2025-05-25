Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 372.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

